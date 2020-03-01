SolarCoin Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $746,406.00 and $309.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,936,625 coins and its circulating supply is 57,361,521 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

