Solaris (XLR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Solaris has a market capitalization of $264,658.00 and $12.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Solaris has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000258 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,810,983 coins and its circulating supply is 1,810,976 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.