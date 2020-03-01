Soma Achieves Market Cap of $121,303.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Soma token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Soma has a total market capitalization of $121,303.00 and $1,117.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soma has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039827 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00071346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000838 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.03 or 1.00288629 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Profile

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

