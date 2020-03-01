Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Share Price

News coverage about Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Community Trust Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

