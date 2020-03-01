SONM Price Hits $0.0112 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SONM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, COSS, HitBTC and Kucoin. SONM has a market cap of $4.04 million and $82,220.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit, IDEX, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

