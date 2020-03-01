SONO Market Capitalization Tops $5,359.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $5,359.00 and $4.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SONO

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

