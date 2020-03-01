SophiaTX Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $567,287.00 and approximately $21,741.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00497280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.42 or 0.06355002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00064003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z, Liquid, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

