SounDAC Reaches Market Cap of $73,186.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 69.7% against the dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a total market cap of $73,186.00 and $69,170.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041768 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000561 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 149.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

