SounDAC (XSD) Trading Down 72.3% Over Last 7 Days

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $66,524.00 and approximately $65,066.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 72.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041426 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000581 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001897 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Coin Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

