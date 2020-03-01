Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 467.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,915,000. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.04.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.36 on Friday. Southern Co has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

