SpaceChain (SPC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $266,442.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Bittrex. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

