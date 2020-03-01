SpaceChain Trading Down 19% This Week (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 19% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $288,792.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

