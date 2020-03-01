Sparkpoint (SRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,219.00

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Sparkpoint has a market capitalization of $165,631.00 and approximately $58,219.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sparkpoint Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,073,061,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

