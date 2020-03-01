SparksPay (SPK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SparksPay has a market cap of $5,419.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001305 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

