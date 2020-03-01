SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,485 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 690.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $31.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

