SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 86,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

SPYD stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.