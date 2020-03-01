SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $27.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

