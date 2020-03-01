SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $331.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $322.65 and a 1-year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

