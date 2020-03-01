Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.65 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0933 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $659.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00482783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.75 or 0.06363164 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

SXDT is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

