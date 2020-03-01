Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.06 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $3,749.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023730 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.02918581 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009743 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000544 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019675 BTC.

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

