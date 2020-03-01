Spectrum (SPT) Trading 55.7% Lower This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 55.7% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $17,699.00 and approximately $11,179.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007653 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

