Spendcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $73,079.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,998,895 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.