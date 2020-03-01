Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) versus CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Financial Contrast

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.30 -$26.21 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $996.81 million 1.46 $82.77 million $3.04 14.56

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sphere 3D and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 1 0 2.50

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97% CSG Systems International 8.30% 25.84% 8.16%

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms. It also provides customer communications management solutions, such as field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. for processing voice, SMS/text, print, and email messages; and payment solutions, such as cloud-based integrated suite of products and solutions. In addition, the company offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its products, as well as licenses products, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves the media, entertainment, government, insurance, and health care industries. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

