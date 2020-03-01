Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Sphere coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $979,903.00 and approximately $16,466.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039866 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.90 or 1.00435912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

