Sphere (SPHR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $528.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $957,068.00 and $528.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00040196 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071397 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000849 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.52 or 1.00612654 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000984 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00068780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

