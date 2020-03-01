Spiking (SPIKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $666,170.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $656,333.00 and approximately $666,170.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

