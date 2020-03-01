Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Spiking has a market capitalization of $610,459.00 and $817,448.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00497721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.85 or 0.06373376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00064128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00030004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.