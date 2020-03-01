SportyCo (SPF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $128.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, SportyCo has traded 72% higher against the dollar. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $68,489.00 and $128.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SportyCo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Coinbe and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.77 or 0.02598837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00225180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00046243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00133646 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

