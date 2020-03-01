SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SRC Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 108,094 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SRC Energy by 79.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 237,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SRC Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in SRC Energy by 1,060.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the period.

SRCI stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.