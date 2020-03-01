SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 693.13 ($9.12).

A number of research firms have commented on SSPG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) target price (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPG stock traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 507 ($6.67). The company had a trading volume of 3,709,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 657.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.12. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

In other news, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total value of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40). Also, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.