StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $417,624.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00011072 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StableUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,132,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,594,299 tokens. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.