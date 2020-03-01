Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.89 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $472,015.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,280,477 coins and its circulating supply is 94,937,755 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

