Stakinglab 24-Hour Volume Tops $340.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $24,903.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00341919 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007539 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000204 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,735,278 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

