Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.19% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $47,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

