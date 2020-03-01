StarCoin Price Up 402% Over Last Week (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 1,379.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, StarCoin has traded 402% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest and CoinBene. StarCoin has a market cap of $595,930.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00679466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007535 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin (CRYPTO:KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. StarCoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official website is www.starcoin.tv.

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.