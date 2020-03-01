StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce sales of $165.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.28 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. StarTek posted sales of $158.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $652.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.06 million to $652.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $675.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $680.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

SRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

StarTek stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of StarTek by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of StarTek by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

