STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.08 million and $507,316.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012859 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Ethfinex, DSX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDCM, Tokens.net, OKCoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Ethfinex and DSX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.