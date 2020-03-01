State Street Corp Acquires 105,799 Shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Univar worth $52,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Univar during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Univar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Get Univar alerts:

UNVR opened at $16.99 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNVR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Univar Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.