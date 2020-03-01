State Street Corp Acquires 114,144 Shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.47% of Veritex worth $52,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,806.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 428,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

VBTX stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.