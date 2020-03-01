State Street Corp Acquires 16,080 Shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of Carvana worth $57,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after acquiring an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carvana by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Carvana by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $82.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Carvana from to in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

