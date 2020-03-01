State Street Corp Acquires 17,968 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.09% of Everbridge worth $55,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.08.

EVBG stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $109.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,356 shares of company stock worth $10,718,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

