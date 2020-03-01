State Street Corp Acquires 22,716 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.07% of Summit Materials worth $55,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth about $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

