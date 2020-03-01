State Street Corp Acquires 359,581 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.95% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $57,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 150.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 41.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,691,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 492,747 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILPT. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.