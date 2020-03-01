State Street Corp Acquires 4,661 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.36% of Argo Group worth $53,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Argo Group by 232.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Argo Group stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.13.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.