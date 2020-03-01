State Street Corp Acquires 779,477 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.84% of Nanometrics worth $52,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nanometrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Nanometrics Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NANO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.