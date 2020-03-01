State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,233,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.99% of Antero Resources worth $51,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,315,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 428.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 227,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 184,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. Antero Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.