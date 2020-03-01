State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,727,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of Mueller Industries worth $54,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 237,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mueller Industries by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 90,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $2,568,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 150.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE MLI opened at $27.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

