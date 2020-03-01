State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of BOX worth $56,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,504,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BOX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 560,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,147 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BOX by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

BOX stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 577.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.