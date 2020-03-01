State Street Corp Buys 14,814 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,827,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.82% of 8X8 worth $51,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,364,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,213,000 after buying an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after buying an additional 388,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,066,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 704,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $18.50 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.