State Street Corp Buys 1,524,865 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,775,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524,865 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.25% of SRC Energy worth $52,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,304,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,225,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 504,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 237,437 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in SRC Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 623,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 139,040 shares during the period.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $6.99.

SRCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.91.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.